Deputies Search for Shooting Suspect in Lexington County

Lexington County deputies are searching for this man who they say is a suspect in a shooting.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Lexington County deputies are looking for a shooting suspect.

Deputies say the incident happened Saturday near Old Dunbar Rd and Highway 321. They say the person flagged down a vehicle and held the people inside at gunpoint. One victim was shot. and suffers from non-life threatening injuries.

The department tweeted a photo of a man who they say is about 5'11" with an average build who was wearing jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt during the crime.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

