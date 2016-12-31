Deputies Search for Suspects Who Assaulted Man in Open Field

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A man was transported from a home in Richland County after deputies say he was assaulted early Saturday morning.

Officials from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded at around 3:30 a.m. to a home at the 700 block of Oakland. The victim inside the home was assaulted in an open field that wasn't far from the residence.

Investigators are searching for the people responsible. Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.