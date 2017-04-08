Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- One person was shot to death just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, police say.

The Richland County Coroner says Marlin Butler, 43, of Candwenn Court died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officials from the Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 2300 block of Candwenn Court near Two Notch Road. Investigators have not yet determined what happened leading up to the shooting.

This case remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

