Male Victim Injured During Drive-by Shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A male victim was shot Friday night and deputies are trying to find out who is responsible.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body near Swallow Court and Heron Drive. They say just before 11:00p.m. a vehicle pulled up to the victim and fired shots before driving away. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

