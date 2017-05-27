Man Injured in Shooting at Finlay Park

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Finlay Park on Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened at the upper level of the park shortly before 9 pm. The male victim was shot in the upper body by the male suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Officers said the two may have been arguing before in shooting occurred.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV