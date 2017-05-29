Man Killed at Finlay Park Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man shot and killed at Finlay Park on Saturday night.

Watts said 37-year-old Laron L. Martin of West Columbia died about five hours after the incident from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened at the upper level of the park shortly before 9 pm. The male victim was shot in the upper body by the male suspect. Officers said the two may have been arguing before in shooting occurred.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

