Man Shot Outside Resturant after Fight

(Photo: WFAA)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies are searching for suspect(s) who fired shots and injured a male victim outside of a restaurant early Friday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. near My Place located at 7720 Claudia Drive near Parklane Road. They say a verbal fight started inside the restaurant and when the victim exited the building, shots were fired hitting him in the upper body. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Deputies are looking for the suspect who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV