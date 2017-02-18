Man Wanted for Questioning Following Fatal Apartment Shooting

DaQuan McCoy (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department are searching for a man who they say is connected to a fatal apartment shooting Friday evening.

Officers say DaQuan McCoy, 20, may know information about the shooting that killed 30-year-old James Grant. The incident happened at the Colony Apartments located in the 1500 block of Bailey Street.

Investigators say they are working on identifying a second male suspect that may be connected to the case. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)