Officers Release Photo of Car Involved in Fatal Hit and Run

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department has released a photo of the car involved in a fatal hit and run incident.

According to police, A 67-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car as she was walking to a store in the 3600 block of Broad River Road.

Officers say the picture is of a car of interesting in connection to the fatal incident. Anyone with information or thinks this car looks familiar is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

