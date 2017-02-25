Officers Search for Accused Subway Robber

The Columbia Police Department is searching for this person who is accused to robbing a local Subway restaurant. (Photo: CPD)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department say they are looking for a person involved in a robbery Friday night at a local restaurant.

Officers say the incident happend at the Subway located at 2108 Devine Street just before 10:00 p.m. We are told that the unidentified male suspect was armed with a sharp object and threatened employees in the business. One clerk was slightly injured and was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

If you know this person, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with details.

(© 2017 WLTX)