Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Columbia Police said one person was injured in a shooting on South Beltline Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 300-block of South Beltline Boulevard. A man was shot in the leg, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

