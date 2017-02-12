Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting outside a local restaurant in the St. Andrews area early Sunday morning.

The incident happened outside of the Waffle House located at 205 Stoneridge Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Officers say a male victim was transported after being shot in the lower body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers have detained a male suspect for questioning. Investigators say they believe the suspect and the victim were arguing before shots were fired.

