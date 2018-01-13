Columbia Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on the 7700 block of Bailey Street.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Bailey Street early Saturday night.

Police tweeted that officers found a male shot to death at the 7700-block of Bailey Street, which is near the Colony Apartments.

#CPDInvestigates: Deadly shooting at the 7700 block of Bailey Street. Male victim was found deceased when officers arrived. Investigators are questioning people regarding the incident. Limited info at this time. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/rFhw6DKIRw — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 13, 2018

They added that investigators are questioning people about the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

