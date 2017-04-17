Police Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Considered Armed and Dangerous

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect after an incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Daquan Manning is accused of shooting at two people inside a car at 7124 Gavilan Ave.

A male victim did suffer serious injuries and he is continuing to receive medical treatment.

Police say Manning should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information concerning his whereabouts, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

