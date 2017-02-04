Police: Person of Interest in Arson is Columbia Firefighter

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department said the person of interest wanted for questioning in a deadly arson investigation has been identified as an active Columbia firefighter.

Chief Skip Holbrook said officers received tips on the man's identification after Columbia Police released surveillance pictures on Saturday morning.

Officers said they contacted the firefighter on Saturday, but he refused to be questioned and requested an attorney.

Investigators said they believe the man has information about the arson at Plantation Court Apartments last Sunday, which resulted in the death of 80-year-old True Dent Henderson.

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia Police, the Columbia Fire Department and SLED continue to investigate the fire.

If you have information about the man in the pictures or the crime, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text to CRIMES (274637), and start the message with "TIPSC," or by going to midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the "Submit a tip" tab.

(© 2017 WLTX)