Police: Person Shot in Hip at Home, Suspects Wanted

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is recovering from a shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officials say just after midnight a victim was shot in the hip after suspects fired shots into the home on Jaggers Plaza. The victim inside the residence was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for the unknown suspects. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.