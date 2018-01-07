Shots Fired Into Car Driven by 22-Year-Old Pregnant Woman, Columbia Police Say

Police are looking for this vehicle in the search for who shot at a 22-year-old pregnant woman (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Shots were fired into a car driven by a 22-year-old woman Thursday night, according to a police report from the City of Columbia Police Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police say a 22-year-old woman called 9-1-1 to report her car had been struck by gunfire in the 4000 block of Water Street.

The woman drove from Water Street to a CVS on North Main Street to call 9-1-1, according to police. That's where police say responding officers met with the woman to gather additional information. CPD says its Crime Scene Unit also gathered evidence at the crime scene.

No injuries were reported, but EMS responded to make sure the woman was not injured, according to police.

News 19 spoke with the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, Sunday afternoon.

The victim, who is pregnant, says another car blinked their lights at her several times, as if to get her to pull over. When she didn't stop, the victim says the car then sped up and fired shots into her car.

"I never imagined anything like this happening," she says. "I honestly think that my car has been mistaken for someone else."

(Photo: Provided by Victim)

The victim, who says she is scared for her life, says she can't sleep at night, knowing she could have been dead.

"By the grace of God, no one was with me at the time," she says. "Usually, my grandma would've been riding with me and she would have been dead and gone."

(Photo: Provided by Victim)

Columbia police have released the following pictures from surveillance video and are working to confirm the make and model of the vehicle.

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle. (Photo: Surveillance Image, Provided by Columbia Police Department)

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle. (Photo: Surveillance Image, Provided by Columbia Police Department)

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

