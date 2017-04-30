Stabbed victim uncooperative with deputies during investigation

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is refusing to cooperate after an early Sunday morning stabbing incident, according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they arrived to the 8500 block of Old Percival Road, near Sesquicentennial State Park, at around 4:00 a.m. They say upon their arrival they found a victim with a stab wound to the lower body. The person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this aggravated assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV