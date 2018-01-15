Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County Deputies are investigating after they discovered a man dead over the weekend.

Investigators found the man's body on East Newberry Avenue Saturday morning.

The Sumter County coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old as Jarvis Rush.

He had been shot several times.

"We start here and we work out, so we've started talking with the neighbors," Public Information Officer Ken Bell said. "And we also called dispatch to see if there had been any calls with someone having heard any gunshots during the night and so far nothing."

There are no suspects at this time and no one has been charged.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

