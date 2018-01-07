Sumter Co. Deputies Investigating Grocery Store Break-In

Sumter Co. Deputies are looking for three men who broke into a Piggly Wiggly. (Photo: Provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who used sledgehammers and crowbars to break into a grocery store.

Deputies said that around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning, three men broke into the Piggly Wiggly at the intersection of US Highway 15 South and Guignard Drive in Sumter.

If you have any information on the incident, or know the identity of the suspects, you are asked to call Investigator Nelson Rosario at (803) 436-2000, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

