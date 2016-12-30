WLTX
Sumter Deputies Looking for People who Stole Trailer

Sumter County Deputies are looking for three people who stole a trailer from a business.

wltx 12:01 AM. EST December 31, 2016

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for three people who broke into a gate and stole a trailer on Christmas Eve.

Deputies said surveillance video shows three men entering a gate at Madison Industries, on Progress Street in Sumter, and taking a black and silver Arising 6x12 enclosed trailer around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.


Deputies said damage to the business' gate was estimated at $900.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.  You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

(© 2016 WLTX)


