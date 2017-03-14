Deputies Arrest Suspect in Killing of Columbia 17-Year-old

WLTX
Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for a killing in north Columbia Monday. 

Laquantae Jordan, 19, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say he shot  17-year old Westley Bell Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Joe Frazier Court.  Deputies say when they arrived on the scene around 5 p.m., they found Bell with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Jordan has now been taken to the Richland County Detention Center. 

