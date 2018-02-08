Thieves 'Jackpot' Several Lexington ATMs

Lexington Police say several men hacked into ATM computers and stole money on January 4, 2018.

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington Police say they're looking for several people suspected of stealing money from ATMs by using a process known as "jackpotting." Investigators say the suspects hacked the ATM computers so they were able to remove money from the machines.

Police say the group hit three banks in Lexington on January 4.

Surveillance video shows images of the men as they removed money from the machines.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crimestoppers. There are three ways to give a Crimestoppers tip:

Call 1-888-Crime-SC

Log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red "Submit a Tip" tab.

Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

