TitleMax on Charleston Highway Robbed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal Shooting in Columbia
-
Sumter School District Cuts Impact Classroom
-
Women's March in Columbia Saturday
-
Travis Greene To Perform at Inaugural Ball
-
Deputies: Man Had Substantial Amount of Porn
-
Former Soccer Assistant Coach Pleas Guilty
-
Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Deputies: No Threat To White Knoll High School
More Stories
-
Severe Storms End, Put More on the Way SundayJan 21, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Gamecocks Star PJ Dozier Won't Play Against KentuckyJan 21, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Troopers: Tractor-trailer crashes into person riding bikeJan 21, 2017, 10:18 a.m.