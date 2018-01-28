20-Year-Old Killed in Old Manor Road Shooting

DAngelo Jamal Perry was killed in a shooting on Old Manor Road on Saturday.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Coroner has identified the man shot to death in a shooting on Old Manor Road on Saturday.

Coroner Gary Watts said 20-year-old DAngelo Jamal Perry died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department continue to search for a suspect they consider "armed and dangerous" in connection to the shooting.

Deputies say Curtis Hicks, 39, fled the scene after firing shots at two male victims on the 600 block of Old Manor Road just after 10 a.m.

Curtis Hicks (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Hicks "shot and killed an innocent kid helping his best friend's mom move out of the residence," according to a tweet from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were reportedly removing the belongings of the surviving victim's mother from Hicks' residence after she ended their relationship.

Hicks is believed to be driving a black 2017 Toyota Camry, SC tag NFS-273.

The victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Perry died at around 11:20 a.m. There is no word on the condition of the other victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

