Video Shows Thieves Who Stole Christmas Gifts

Surveillance image of a December 23 burglary on Churvewood Road in Richland County.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Surveillance video shows a group of thieves that deputies say stole holiday gifts from underneath a family's Christmas tree. Richland County deputies say the thieves took off with $4,500 worth of electronics, clothing and jewelry.

Deputies say four people broke into the home just after 10 p.m. on December 23 in the 300 block of Curvewood Road. Video shows the suspects carrying guns. No one was at home at the time.

If you have any information about the case call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or submit the tip on the Midlands Crimestoppers website.

