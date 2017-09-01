Woman Knocked Down 66-Year-Old, Stole Car, Deputies Say

Lasepia Monique Lapier (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are asking for your help to find a Gaston woman charged with assaulting a 66-year-old woman and then driving away in her car.

Lasepia Monique Lapier, 37, is charged with common law robbery and first degree assault and battery in connection with an incident Sunday afternoon in a store parking lot on St. Andrews Road, according to warrants issued for her arrest.

“Based on the evidence detectives gathered at the scene, Lapier knocked a 66-year-old woman down after falsely advising her there was something in the victim’s tire,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the woman leaned over to take a look at the tire, Lapier pushed her to the ground and drove the woman’s car away.”

The car was recovered Sunday evening in Richland County and has been returned to the owner, according to Koon.

Anyone who knows where Lapier might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC. Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers by texting "TIPSC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED l VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2017 WLTX-TV