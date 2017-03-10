Customers Grab Robbery Suspect's Gun, It Goes Off During Struggle

Monteka Rena Stevenson (Photo: Cayce Dept. of Public Safety)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Cayce Department of Public Safety officers say customers at a pharmacy helped take down a suspect who tried to rob the store.

Officers around 8:50 p.m., Monteka Rena Stevenson came into the CVS located on Knox Abbott Drive.

However, several of the customers stepped in and disarmed the woman, and during the struggle, her gun went off. No one was injured however.

Officers then arrived on the scene and took her into custody.

Investigators say they believe she may be involved in other robberies in the area.

