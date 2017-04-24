DA Dismisses Charges Against Veteran with Brain Injury

(Photo: Broomfield Police)

WELD COUNTY - A Colorado District Attorney’s Office announced Monday it will dismiss charges against a veteran with a traumatic brain injury who had been arrested for burglary.

Cory Hixson, 33, was reported missing in Broomfield last month and found more than 24 hours later, after he was arrested for breaking into a home in rural Erie.

Hixson is a Purple Heart recipient with a traumatic brain injury. Carl Sear, the man who owned the home, told 9NEWS that he feels no ill-will toward the veteran and didn’t want him to be charged with a crime.

The DA’s Office says in lieu of being charged with a crime, Hixson will participate in a diversion program.

He will perform 10 hours of community service at Sear’s home, as well as participate in a safety plan to prepare him for possible PTSD events.

Hixson will also have monthly check-ins with diversion offices and continue to receive medical treatment at a different VA center than the one he was treated at before.

When he’s done, the record of this incident will be sealed.

Hixson was found by Sear’s mother-in-law on March 12, walking in their driveway with bloody feet. He went across the street to a neighbor’s house, who gave him to clothes, before returning.

The mother-in-law called 911 when he went inside the garage.

Hixson’s wife says when his depression medicine was adjusted, his behavior changed and he left home. It’s unclear how he got to rural Erie.

