LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for an inmate that escaped the Lamar County jail just after midnight Wednesday morning.

According to Lamar County authorities, Christopher Nicholas Carroll used a metal rod to burst through two walls while jail staff thought he was taking a shower.

Sheriff Brad White said he then used an access door to escape the building before going through a fence and leaving the property.

White said Lamar also stole a county work van. It was later located near North Augusta, South Carolina around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, that's more than two hours away. Carroll is from that area.

White said South Carolina State Patrol converged on the van within 20 minutes of it being dumped and Carroll was not there. He said South Carolina authorities are "very familiar with him."

Carroll was being held in Lamar County after being arrested on Oct. 30 on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property. He was convicted and in the process of being transferred to a prison, soon.

Carroll was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. He is described as a white man, 5'9, and 165 pounds. While White said he would consider Carroll dangerous, it is unknown if he is armed.

© 2017 WXIA-TV