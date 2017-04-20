Dead Dog, Snakes, Bearded Dragons Found in Apartment, Deputies Say

Kurt Hafner (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have charged a man after they say they found a dead dog and reptiles inside his apartment.

Kurt Hafner, 36, is facing 24 counts of ill treatment to animals.

According to officers, they were told that several dead animals were found inside Haftner's apartment at Meredith Square on April 10 during an eviction. When officers and snake experts from All Things Wild arrived at the scene to investigate the report, they found a dead dog and 23 dead reptiles, including turtles, bearded dragons, lizards, and various snakes.

Deputies say Hafner had abandoned in his residence since February, leaving the animals without food and water.

Sheriff Leon Lott says if you know of any animals being abused please call, email, or text your anonymous tip to: Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC or www.sccrimestoppers.com.

