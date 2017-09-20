Dead Woman Found 'Covered in Trash'

(Photo: Nic Jones/WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A dead woman has been found 'covered in trash' along Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say an employee working to clean up an area near 6620 Two Notch Road discovered the woman hidden under some trash around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies say the woman appears to have been there for some time.

Investigators are working to determine what may have happened, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Investigators on scene in the 6600 block of Two Notch. A woman's corpse found. Cause of death, race, age undetermined. pic.twitter.com/lCl1Q7GvQO — RCSD (@RCSD) September 20, 2017

