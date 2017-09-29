Deer Cam Photos Catch Burglary Suspects

Sandy Tarte, Shondale Ingham (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Photos taken by a deer cam set up at a Kershaw County house helped capture two burglary suspects, deputies say.

Shondale Ingham,34, and Sandy Joseph Tarte, 48 are both charged with five counts of burglary and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Officers say this month, they'd gotten reports of eight burglaries at homes on the Camden side of Lake Wateree.

One of the homeowners, though, put up a deer cameras around that home. One of those cameras took dozens of photos of Tarte and Ingham, deputies say, as they were breaking in and taking electronics.

In fact, officers say it even caught images of Tartre as he urinated off the front porch of the home.

The men stole one of the deer cameras, according to officers, but not the one that recorded them. The photos were posted on Facebook, and a law enforcement officer in Sumter County recognized them, and got in touch with Kershaw County.

The two were then found on September 28 at their home. Officers say the two were free on bond for burglaries in Lee and Darlington Counties.

“More and more people, including me, are placing deer cameras around their property to record criminal activity that might occur and in this case the cameras paid off,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “They won’t prevent a burglary, but they may catch a burglar on film and give us the lead we need to make an arrest.”

