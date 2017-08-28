Georgia Police Officer Charged in Death of Retired Teacher Hit While Jogging

Department photo for DeKalb County officer Ian MacGowan. (Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb County Police Department officials confirm they have charged a veteran police officer with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a retired teacher.

Officials said 66-year-old Janet Pickney was struck and killed by officer Ian MacGowan's patrol car on July 25 as she jogged along Chamblee Tucker Road.

Pickney was jogging in a crosswalk at about 7:30 a.m. when MacGowan was trying to avoid a wreck and struck her. The cruiser continued on, striking a house at the intersection.

Officials said they charged MacGowan after a lengthy investigation and served him with a letter on Monday indicating their intent to terminate his employment with the DeKalb County department.

RELATED | Retired teacher dies after being struck by police car while jogging

Along with first-degree homicide by vehicle, MacGowan has been charged with reckless driving, speeding, and failure to maintain lane. He is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.

PHOTOS | Police cruiser hits pedestrian, strikes home

© 2017 WXIA-TV