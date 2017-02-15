Corrections Officer Accused of Trying to Bring Drugs, Liquor to Inmates

(Photo: Sumter County Jail)

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections Officer is being accused of trying to bring drugs and alcohol to inmates at Midlands prison.

Shatara Clinise Wilson, 28, Wilson faces charges of misconduct in office, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and smuggling contraband into the institution with the intent to distribute drugs and alcohol.

The incident happened on Monday at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, where she worked.

Officers say Wilson brought more than 28 grams of marijuana, as well as liquor, into the institution by hiding it inside her clothes, packaged tightly with black electrical tape. According to an arrest warrant, they found the items during a search of her as she was reporting for duty at the prison.

Investigators believe she intended to give the items to prisoners being held at the prison.

Wilson was hired back in May of 2014 and has worked at the Correctional Institution ever since.

