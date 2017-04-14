Deputies Arrest Suspect on Armed Robbery Charge at Motel

Keith Robinson (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested a man who they say robbed a motel late last year.

Keith Robinson, 20, is charged with armed robbery and received 8 years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The incident happened on August 14 at the Carolina Lodge Motel located on Airport Boulevard in the Springdale area.

Robinson was captured on surveillance camera during daylight hours.

