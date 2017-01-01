Deputies: Female Victims Assaulted with Baseball Bat, Knife

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies have detained and are questioning three suspects who they say injured two people with weapons Saturday evening.

Deputies say they arrived at the 7200 block of Patricia Drive at around 7:40 p.m. and saw that a home had been damaged. We are told that bricks were thrown through the windows and two female victims were assaulted with a baseball bat and a knife.

One victim was cut and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say two females and one male have been detained.

This incident remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.