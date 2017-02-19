Deputies Find Man Inside Home During Hostage Situation

A proposed bill in South Carolina could increase the penalty for crimes against police officers. (Photo: WLTX)

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department say they have found the man who they saw was inside a home during a hostage situation.

Officials say Richard "Sam" Baxter Jr. was found uninjured at his mother's home in Newberry. We are told he is cooperating with officers as the situation is being investigated.

Just before noon on Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 400 block of Thornhill Lane. As deputies were on the way to the location, they found out that three people were being held hostage. Later, a suspect pointed his gun at deputies and an officer opened fire.

Baxter was not a suspect in the incident.

Stay with News19 as this case is currently under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

