RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested three people who they say robbed a Waffle House Monday night.

Deputies say 28-year-old Dennis Bell is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Scottrell West, 28, is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during violent crime. Jeffery Briddell, 31, is charged with armed robbery.

Officials say Bell and West went into the restaurant wearing masks and demanded cash from an employee. They also showed handguns. Deputies say they responded to the restaurant located at 216 Blythewood Road just before 11:00 p.m.

Bell, West and Briddell were arrested by deputies patrolling Farrow and Parklane Roads.

The men are held at the Richland County Detention Center.