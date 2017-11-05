NC Man Shot, Killed After Answering Knock At Front Door: Deputies

Photo by Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in North Carolina Saturday night.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont. Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Kevin Hefner lying in the doorway of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies Hefner was shot after answering a knock at his front door.

The shooting suspect was described as a white man in his mid-40s with gray facial hair. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a dark-colored bandana on his head.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Stacey Huffman at 828-465-8342.

