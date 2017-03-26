Deputies Investigate Early Morning Shooting Incident

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to the 1800 block of Zion Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. They say one male victim was hit in the upper body and is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

