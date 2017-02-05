WLTX
Deputies: Man's House and Vehicle Struck with Gunshots

wltx 1:43 PM. EST February 05, 2017

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Several bullets penetrated a man's home and vehicle late Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a home at around 11:30 a.m. on Settler Lane. Deputies are unsure what led up to this shooting. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

