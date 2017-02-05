Deputies: Man's House and Vehicle Struck with Gunshots

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Several bullets penetrated a man's home and vehicle late Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say they responded to a home at around 11:30 a.m. on Settler Lane. Deputies are unsure what led up to this shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs