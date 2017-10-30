Meeting to Buy/Sell Item Leaves One Dead, Say Deputies

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A meeting to buy and sell an item listed on a social media app has left one man dead in northeast Richland County, according to deputies.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. the day before Halloween. According to Richland Sheriff Department's Curtis Wilson, a man selling an item went to 1103 Pineland Road in northeast Richland County to meet with the buyer. The buyer, according to deputies, had suggested the meeting location.

When the seller presented the item, the buyer pulled a gun. The seller, who carries a concealed weapon permit (CWP), then pulled out his own weapon and shot the other man dead.

Authorities are continuing to look into this. No charges have been filed at this time.

