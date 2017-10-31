Coroner Identifies Shooting Victim from Meet Up to Buy/Sell Item

(Photo: Avery Ledwell/WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County coroner has identified the man killed at a meet up to buy/sell an item in northeast Richland County Monday night.

Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius, 23, of Columbia died from at the scene from gunshot wounds to the torso and neck, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Deputies say the shooting was a result of two men meeting in northeast Richland County to buy and sell an item listed on a social media app.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday. According to Curtis Wilson with the Richland Sheriff Department, a man selling an item went to 1103 Pineland Road in northeast Richland County to meet with the buyer. The buyer, according to deputies, had suggested the meeting location.

When the seller presented the item, the buyer pulled a gun. The seller, who carries a concealed weapon permit (CWP), then pulled out his own weapon and shot the other man dead.

Authorities are continuing to look into this. No charges have been filed at this time.

© 2017 WLTX-TV