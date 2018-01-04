Deputies on Scene of Bank Robbery on St. Andrews Road

(Photo: WLTX Staff)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County, SC (WLX) - Lexington County deputies are responding to a bank robbery at the corner of St. Andrews and Bush River Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies can be seen at the Wells Fargo on St. Andrews Road and deputies confirm they are responding to a bank robbery at that location.

Officers have an active search in that immediate area. Officers say the suspect was wearing a backpack.

