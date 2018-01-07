Deputies Respond to Three Shooting Incidents Overnight in Richland County

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Despite the frigid weather, Richland County deputies say they responded to three shooting incidents in the 12 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning, and they are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate.

Investigators say a citizen flagged down a deputy around 5 p.m. on Saturday and alerted to a shooting incident in the 6000 block of Monticello Road. Deputies say they responded and were able to obtain descriptions from witnesses of two male suspects, who were later located and detained. According to investigators, the male victim arrived at Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries, having been shot in the lower body.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they responded to a shots fired call in the 3000 block of Broad River Road. Investigators say the male victim, who had been shot in the lower body, drove himself to a nearby Circle K for help. He was then taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

In another incident, deputies say they were dispatched to the 7000 block of Claudia Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Deputies say they were able to determine the shooting resulted from an argument that became physical. Deputies say they were then alerted by dispatch that a gunshot victim had arrived at Providence Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body and cuts on his face, saying he had been shot My Place Restaurant and Bar.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate all three incidents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX-TV