Man Severely Beat Woman, Then Ran, Deputies Say

Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have released new information about a domestic incident that led to a SWAT response at a home Monday.

Officers say they went to a home on Manor Drive after a call of a domestic dispute. Officers surrounded the home for several hours, but when they went inside, they didn't find the suspect.

They've identified the man they were looking for as Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr.

Investigators now say that Jordan severely beat a woman who was trying to get away from her. At one point, officers say he threatened to hit her with a tool.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe he got away sometime between the attack and officers arriving at the home.

“We feel like someone, perhaps quite a number of people, know exactly where Jordan is,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “We want to hear from them and we’d like their help in bringing Jordan to justice.”

Anyone with information on Jordan’s location should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.



