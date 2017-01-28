Police lights.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Three victims were in a home when suspects forced entry and fired shots Friday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the two suspects entered a home at the 3000 block of Leesburg Road at around 10:30 p.m. They were wearing a mask and dressed in all black. The victims fled the home and no one was injured.

The suspects later left the residence. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

