Deputies Search for Men Who Fired Into Vehicle

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for armed robbery and firing into a vehicle.

Deputies say Quintrell Morris, 18, and Dakwan Boston, 19, pointed a gun at and stole money from a victim in the 300 block of Greybark Drive on October 28 before firing multiple shots into the victim's vehicle. The victim was not harmed, according to deputies.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Morris or Boston, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

You may be eligible to receive up to $1000 if the information you provide leads to an arrest.

RELATED l VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?





© 2017 WLTX-TV