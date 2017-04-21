WLTX
Close

Deputies Search for Columbia Bank Robbery Suspects

The TD Bank along Garners Ferry Road was struck Friday afternoon.

wltx 6:53 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for the suspects who robbed a Garners Ferry Road bank.

Officers say just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to TD Bank in the 7300 block of Garners Ferry.

There were no reports of injuries from the crime. However, it appears a deputy was involved in a minor accident at that same location. 

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories