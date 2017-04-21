Deputies Search for Columbia Bank Robbery Suspects

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for the suspects who robbed a Garners Ferry Road bank.

Officers say just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to TD Bank in the 7300 block of Garners Ferry.

There were no reports of injuries from the crime. However, it appears a deputy was involved in a minor accident at that same location.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

